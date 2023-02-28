News you can trust since 1871
Fife store cuts toilet opening hours after vandalism and anti-social behaviour

A supermarket in a Fife town has cut the opening hours of its toilets after enduring vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Allan Crow
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:17pm

The move comes at Asda’s store in Fullerton Road, Glenrothes.

It had been facing anti-social behaviour and vandalism to its bathrooms.

Customers who want to use the loos after 5:00pm will have to ask a member of staff.

Asda, Glenrothes
A spokesman for Asda said: “Due to anti-social behaviour, the café toilets at our Glenrothes store will temporarily close at 5:00pm. Customers wishing to use the facilities after this time can do so by contacting customer services.”It added: “We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our stores and are working closely with the local authorities.”

FifeASDAGlenrothes