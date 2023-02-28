Fife store cuts toilet opening hours after vandalism and anti-social behaviour

Customers who want to use the loos after 5:00pm will have to ask a member of staff.

A spokesman for Asda said: “Due to anti-social behaviour, the café toilets at our Glenrothes store will temporarily close at 5:00pm. Customers wishing to use the facilities after this time can do so by contacting customer services.”It added: “We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our stores and are working closely with the local authorities.”