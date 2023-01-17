Paperchase has engaged advisers from Begbies Traynor Group (BTG) and PwC to assess all options for the company’s future.

The move comes just two years after the stationery chain fell into administration.

The chain has at shop in Market Street, St Andrews, and also operates out of Next at Fife Retial Park in Kirkcaldy.

Paperchase in St Andrews

A spokesman for Paperchase said: “We confirm that we have retained BTG and PwC to advise Paperchase on strategic options, including the sale of the business as a going concern to new owners.

“Talks are continuing with a number of interested parties.

“All Paperchase stores and the website will continue to trade as normal during this period.”It added: “We can’t comment further on this process until discussions with interested parties have been concluded.”