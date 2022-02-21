The group, made up of volunteers who want to help clean up litter streets and beaches across the Kingdom, has been presented with a certificate in the first ever Fife Civic Recognition Awards, which is being co-ordinated by Fife Voluntary Action in partnership with Fife Council and other agencies who are members of the Fife Partnership.

The certificate of recognition states Fife Street Champions are being awarded for their ‘exceptional service and support’ during the Covid pandemic.

In a letter to the group, which accompanied the certificate, Kenny Murphy, Fife Voluntary Action chief executive, for and on behalf of, the Fife Partnership, said: “I am writing to let you know you have been nominated to be recognised for the incredible work you did to support fellow Fife during the pandemic lockdown and beyond.

“Fife Voluntary Action has been co-ordinating and supporting the first ever Fife Civic Recognition Awards in partnership with Fife Council and the other agencies who are members of the Fife Partnership.

"These awards are directly supported by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife and the Provost of Fife who have endorsed the enclosed certificate of recognition.”

David Spence, who founded Fife Street Champions, said he is delighted the group’s work has been recognised. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

The letter continued: "Lots of great work took place during a truly exceptional and difficult time for many and thanks to people like you, our communities and citizens were supported and looked after when it was needed.

"I hope this certificate goes some way to showing the appreciation and gratitude of those who recognised and benefited from your significant contribution, as well as us here at FVA, the wider Fife Partnership, the Lord Lieutenant and the Provost.”

David Spence, who founded Fife Street Champions, said he is delighted the group’s work has been recognised.

He said: “The group has been going for nearly four years and still continues to attract new members. Not all are active members but do presumably support what we do and do not add to the problem by littering our environment.

“Gaining this award is a testament to every group member that has gone out of their way to try and make Fife a beautiful place to live.”

