Fife street revealed as Scotland's second most expensive street
The well-known address for a certain popular sport, Golf Place in St Andrews came second in the list published by the Bank of Scotland.
A property in the street will now set buyers back over £1.6 million ((£1,614,972).
Ann Street in central Edinburgh took the top spot as the most expensive street for the second year running with its stunning aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, while Wester Coates Avenue, also in the capital, was third.
The St Andrews address was just one of three streets in the top ten this year not to be found in Edinburgh. The other streets outwith the capital are Hill Road in Gullane in East Lothian where a property will cost you £1,330,786, and Cleveden Gardens in Glasgow.
Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “We all know that houses come at a big cost, but these prestigious addresses offer some extremely pricey properties. Ann Street, in the beautiful city of Edinburgh, tops the most expensive list for a second year running, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million, on average.
“There is some variety in Scotland’s most expensive streets this year, with roads in St Andrews, Gullane and Glasgow also hitting the top ten list, with one million pound plus luxury addresses also to be found in Musselburgh and North Berwick.
”While these desirable areas aren’t immune to the wider house price falls we’ve seen this year, it’s clear Scotland’s snazziest streets continue to hold appeal for those able to afford a home on them.”
The top ten most expensive streets in Scotland, according to the Bank of Scotland, are: Ann Street, Edinburgh; Golf Place, St Andrews; Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh; Regent Terrace, Edinburgh; Hill Road, Gullane; Danube Street, Edinburgh; Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh; Cleveden Gardens, Glasgow; Dean Street, Edinburgh; Warriston Crescent, Edinburgh.