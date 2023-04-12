Fife student gains prestige scholarship at Swiss world-class hotel school

Dumitru Livitch , who is studying HNC Hospitality Operation, travelled to Lausanne thanks to a Hospitality Industry and Tourism (HIT) Scholarship award.

Awarded through Adam Smith Scholarships, HIT Scotland funds the all-expenses trip for students to take part in the two-day programme at Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne (EHL) - regarded as the best hospitality school in the world.

It covers all aspects of the Hospitality industry using a blend of business presentations and hands-on practical experience.

Dumitru Livitch

Dumitru shared his experience, which will help maximise his potential and give him the edge in the future, with classmates at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus on his return.

He said: “I will never forget this trip, it has changed my life. My first impression when I was there was ‘This is the highest level I have seen in my life’, it was just amazing. I feel really lucky to have got this opportunity.

“I definitely want to stay in hospitality and one day own my own place. I hope the experience of his trip and my college studies will help me get there.”

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said: “Dumitru’s real passion for the hospitality industry shone through in his application and interview – he was very much a deserving winner of this scholarship award.