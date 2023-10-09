News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

Fife student set for Scandinavian trip to be part of European Scout event

A Fife student is set to represent the UK at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lilly Marwood, from the 10th Fife Scout Group, will enjoy the opportunity of a lifetime where she will immerse herself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16-22 from across Europe. The last Roverway was held in the Netherlands in 2018. The event is divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts will engage in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lilly, 17,  said: “I have Scandinavian family and haven’t been since 2017 so I can’t wait to go back as I really miss the culture are the scenery. I really wanted to go on one of the larger scouting trips and meet new people before I leave scouting as a young person.

Lilly Marwood is set to represent the UK in Norway (Pic: Submitted)Lilly Marwood is set to represent the UK in Norway (Pic: Submitted)
Lilly Marwood is set to represent the UK in Norway (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

“I will also get the opportunity to go out of my comfort zone and experience something new. I’m looking forward to being able to go to Norway and to see what pathway my patrol chooses to get us to the main camp.. The post-event trip to Copenhagen sounds amazing, as that’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go.’

The 550 UK Scouts at the event will be supported by over 100 volunteers, joining 5000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life.

Related topics:FifeScoutsEurope