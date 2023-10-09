Fife student set for Scandinavian trip to be part of European Scout event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lilly Marwood, from the 10th Fife Scout Group, will enjoy the opportunity of a lifetime where she will immerse herself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16-22 from across Europe. The last Roverway was held in the Netherlands in 2018. The event is divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts will engage in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Lilly, 17, said: “I have Scandinavian family and haven’t been since 2017 so I can’t wait to go back as I really miss the culture are the scenery. I really wanted to go on one of the larger scouting trips and meet new people before I leave scouting as a young person.

Lilly Marwood is set to represent the UK in Norway (Pic: Submitted)

“I will also get the opportunity to go out of my comfort zone and experience something new. I’m looking forward to being able to go to Norway and to see what pathway my patrol chooses to get us to the main camp.. The post-event trip to Copenhagen sounds amazing, as that’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go.’