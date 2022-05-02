Fife student set to star on ITV show Romeo and Duet

India Ford (21), who is currently studying towards a degree in music studies, will appear on the prime time show next month on June 4.

Romeo and Duet sees former Strictly Come Dancing pro, Oti Mabuse, playing matchmaker by hosting the ITV series.

India is set to star on ITV's Romeo and Duet next month.

India said: “Romeo and Duet is like a mix between Blind Date and The Voice, there is a person on a balcony who chooses one person from four singers before going on to duet with one another.

"I wasn’t chosen to do the duet, but I got to sing on TV which I’m very happy about.

“I will be featured on the last show of the series and I got to sing first so I must be doing something right.”

India has been singing and performing since she was 12-years-old, and said that she has many upcoming projects.

“During 2020 and the multiple lockdowns, myself and my flatmate at the time, Emily Rea, went through a French and Saunders phase and ended up developing a musical comedy show that we hope to perform at the Edinburgh Festival next year,” she said.

"Because were were in lockdown and never had much to do we came up with a few ideas like scenes from Chicago the musical that no one asked for – it was all very chaotic but somehow it works.

"At the time we both thought it was very silly, but all of our friends and family loved it so we decided to give it a go."

India added that jazz is her go to style and is likened to Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones as a performer, but said for the moment she is focusing on her degree.

"Currently I am sitting exams so I’m focusing on that at the moment,” she said. “Over the summer myself and some friends are planning on touring around and performing at open mic events.