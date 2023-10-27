Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leah Christie and Chelsea Dick, accompanied by lecturer Eadie Manson, took part in Anuga 2023 in Cologne, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for food and drink. Alongside Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), they represented Scotland at the event.

Leah, from Cupar, said: “Going to Cologne was an amazing opportunity, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better. Working alongside the amazing people at QMS I learned so much and got to work with amazing produce and cuts of meat that I wouldn’t otherwise get to use due to price.

"I am entirely grateful for this opportunity and would happily do it again. This experience has inspired me to work abroad in the future.”

Students Leah Christie and Chelsea Dick showcased their culinary expertise on the international stage at Anuga 2023 in Cologne (Pic: Fife College)

Chelsea, from Glenrothes, said: “My trip away to Cologne was one of the best experiences anyone could’ve asked for. I met and worked with a lot of amazing people from QMS who made me feel very welcome.

"This experience has led me to become more passionate about cooking. I can't thank everyone enough for the opportunity, I would do it all again in a heartbeat."

Leah and Chelsea, both of whom are studying level six advanced certificate in professional cookery at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus, were able to interact with potential customers from all over Europe.

