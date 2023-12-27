News you can trust since 1871
Fife students take centre stage in Alhambra Theatre panto production

Students at Fife College have seen their work take centre stage at The Wizard of Oz pantomime at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre.
By Callum McCormack
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 14:11 GMT
Two students, Dylan Patterson and Matthew Ronxin, were responsible for visual effects sequences that have been projected onto the stage during the day, including a bubbles effect for the appearance of the Good Witch, and even a green screen appearance from Provost Jim Leishman MBE.

One review, by theatre newspaper The Stage, highlighted the visual effects and praised “a stand-out tornado effect”.

Dylan, from Dunfermline, a student on the NC computer games and animation course who contributed to the tornado scene said: “It was great to be invited along to see the pantomime and see our work projected on the stage”.

Provost Leishman underwent a digital transformation as part of the show (Pic: Submitted)Provost Leishman underwent a digital transformation as part of the show (Pic: Submitted)
Provost Leishman underwent a digital transformation as part of the show (Pic: Submitted)

His fellow student, Matthew, also from Dunfermline, added: “I enjoyed working on this project and hope to do more work like this in the future.”

College lecturer Colin Maxwell said that participation in the panto was a “great opportunity”.

He said: “We did some work with the Alhambra a few years ago and they approached us again this year to help with the video effects. I had a group of students already studying video effects as part of their course, so it was a great opportunity for them to use their new skills on a real project”.

Production manager Callan MacCormick thanked the students for their work and was keen to praise their effects.

She said: “I am absolutely gobsmacked at the reaction to the tornado in particular by the school children”.

