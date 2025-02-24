Fife students take deep dive into art and the 1985-85 miners’ strike

Students at Fife College have bene offered a unique and creative opportunity to explore Scotland’s mining heritage through art.

In partnership with the National Galleries of Scotland, 3D design interiors, furniture and jewellery students took part in an immersive workshop at the Kirkcaldy Campus, delving into the history of miners, the hardships of industrial strikes, and the evolution of mining technology.

Led by Robin Baillie, outreach co-ordinator at the National Galleries of Scotland and artist Morgan Atkinson, the three-day workshop encouraged students to experiment with coal as an artistic medium. Through playing with light and dark, they aimed to evoke the experience of working underground, bringing historical narratives to life in a thought-provoking and visually striking way.

HNC student Emillie Ramsay said: "The event was very emotional, we discussed what life was like being a miner, but also how hard it was as a family member around that life. We created pieces from this such a large drawings, playing with light and thinking about the sounds from being under ground. It was a reflective experience that I was grateful to be a part of and I feel we all benefitted from this workshop”

Students took part in an immersive workshop at the Kirkcaldy Campus (Pic: Submitted)

Robin Baillie said: “It proved to be an emotional experience when we invited the students to collaborate with the former miner, Watty Watson and George Mackie, a Lochgelly artist. George is from a mining family, and he had created banners for the striking miners in 1984-85. The workshops were part of the outreach engagement to accompany the National Galleries of Scotland’s Before and After Coal exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

“Faced with the looming challenge of AI-based changes in their own lives, the students learned the losses the miners and their communities suffered when their industry was decimated. Our hands-on session explored the visual possibilities of coal, creating arresting artworks that paid tribute to those who had toiled in the Fife coalfields.”

Karen Colville, academic quality manager for art, design and the built environment at Fife College, added: “This project has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to engage with history through creative expression. By working with coal, they not only gained valuable artistic experience, but also developed a deeper understanding of the lives and struggles of miners. Collaborations like this one with the National Galleries of Scotland help enrich our curriculum and inspire the next generation of designers and artists."