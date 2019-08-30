Fife supermarket offers community groups free meet-up space

A supermarket in Kirkcaldy is offering community groups free use of its meeting space.

The offer comes from Morrisons, based at Seafield.

It is launching a new service offering free meeting spaces to local groups such as new parents, charities, book clubs, and craft groups and communities.

They can book tables, which can seat up to 20 people, through the Morrisons Kirkcaldy’s community champion.

The initiative is designed to help community groups deal with the increasing cost of booking venues in local centres, after its research revealed that local groups typically spend up to £20 an hour on meet up spaces.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafes at Morrisons said: “We’ve seen more groups use our café spaces as meet up areas so we’re delighted to formalise the offering and make it even easier for local communities to come together over a cup of tea and great food.”

The meet up areas will be available between 9.00am until 11.00 am and 2.00pm until café closing every weekday.

Bookings will be taken on a first come first serve basis – email champion.kirkcaldy@morrisonsplc.co.uk.

For more information visit: www.morrisons.com.