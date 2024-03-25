Fife swimming pool and flume closed until further notice over safety concern

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The swimming pool and flume at the sports centre on Leven promenade was closed suddenly on Sunday afternoon following an incident which saw members of the public evacuated from the pool area.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which runs the venue, said the incident necessitated the immediate closure of the flume and swimming pool to “ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust employees”.

Reports about the incident online suggest a metal cable connected to the flume snapped raising safety concerns.

The swimming pool and flume at Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre were closed immediately on Sunday afternoon following an incident which raised safety concerns. They will remain closed until further notice as repairs are carried out. (Pic: FifeToday)

Grant Stevenson, area leisure manager, said: “Our customers and colleagues safety and security are paramount to us and we are dedicated to consistently maintaining the highest standards of safety. Immediately after we were alerted to the incident, management swiftly evacuate the flume and swimming pool. All customers visiting our venue were fully cooperative with the team as we quickly responded and we would like to thank them for their understanding.

"We can confirm that full refunds were delivered to all customers visiting our swimming pool during the incident and we apologise to anyone impacted by this.”

The pool and flume will remain closed until further notice as repair works are carried out.

The trust understands the inconvenience the closure may cause and apologises for any disruption to customers’ plans.

Only the pool and flume area of the centre are closed with the rest of the venue still open to those attending classes, visiting the gym and using the health suite and changing village.

The team are “working to address the situation swiftly and reopen the flume and swimming pool as soon as it is considered safe to do so”.

Those impacted by the pool’s temporary closure, including those attending lessons as part of the Learn to Swim programme and swimming pool group bookings, will shortly receive communication from the venue.