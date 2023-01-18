Levemouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre, and Carnegie Leisure Centre in Dunfermlne were both out of operation yesterday (Tuesday).

Fife Sport and Leisure Trust, which runs the centres, said the issue was due to “contamination of the main pool.”

Swimmers were diverted to the training pool.

Levenmouth Swimming Pool

Carnegie said its main pool would remain closed until 4:00pm today.

Levenmouth re-opened its main pool at 7:00am.

