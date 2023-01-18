News you can trust since 1871
Fife swimming pools closed after ‘contamination’

Two swimming pools are expected to re-open today after a contamination issue forced their closure.

By Allan Crow
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Levemouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre, and Carnegie Leisure Centre in Dunfermlne were both out of operation yesterday (Tuesday).

Fife Sport and Leisure Trust, which runs the centres, said the issue was due to “contamination of the main pool.”

Swimmers were diverted to the training pool.

Levenmouth Swimming Pool
Carnegie said its main pool would remain closed until 4:00pm today.

Levenmouth re-opened its main pool at 7:00am.

All other facilities were unaffected.

