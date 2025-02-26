Fife tackles backlog of hundreds of trees felled by Storm Eowyn

A backlog of trees felled during Storm Eowyn is still being cleared up.

Fife Council's grounds maintenance service was hit by almost 750 requests to clear trees brought down during the devastating storm which bit the region on January 24. It also resulted in a rare red alert weather warning with police advising people not to travel.

A number of roads were blocked, and parks across Fife sustained damage as trees, some over 100 years old, were sent crashing to the ground. The damage was in both urban and rural areas, resulting in 740 individual requests for tree clearance.

John Rodigan, head of environment and building services, said: "Over 400 requests have been completed so far, with initial efforts focused on clearing roads, paths, and making safe partially uprooted trees which are posing a public safety risk. The current phase involves the removal of fallen trees and the repair of damaged land, which can be a complex and time-consuming process.

Workmen tackling the backlog of fallen trees (Pic: Fife Council)

"The majority of the grounds maintenance service staff have been redeployed to these recovery efforts and they're working incredibly hard alongside our arboreal teams to address the extensive damaged caused by the storm. It's anticipated that the work may take several months to complete, which will have an temporarily impact the regular work carried out by these teams. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our communities as we work through this significant recovery operation."

The council aims to have the service returning to business as usual ahead of the summer months.