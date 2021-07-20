Fife takeaway van to offer free fish and chips to 100 lucky customers this week

The offer is available on Thursday. Pic: Love Seafood.

The treat will be available to those enjoying a day at St Andrews’ West Sands on Thursday.

With 141m portions of fish and chips sold in 2020 across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, the favourite takeaway dish is synonymous with summertime. Fish and chip shops across the country are gearing up for a bumper season as Brits opt for holidays closer to home and look to support local businesses.

Sarah Black, owner of Fish & Frites, is delighted to have partnered with Love Seafood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This summer is all about being out and about and enjoying day trips with the people you love, and what better way to enjoy it than with a free portion of fish and chips. Our friends at Love Seafood are doing a great job of showcasing how delicious seafood can be and we’re excited to be helping out by giving visitors to West Sands a treat on their big day out.”

There are free portions of fish and chips up for grabs for the first 100 visitors to R&A World Golf Museum from 12pm. The Love Seafood team will also be on hand to ask the lucky first 100 what they love about fish and chips and memories they’ve made over a salt and vinegar packed portion.