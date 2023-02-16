Justin Davies said that Fife provided much of the inspiration for his latest novel (Pic: Bob McDevitt)

Justin Davies said his latest children's novel, which has been described as a darkly comic mystery adventure, takes particular inspiration from the East Neuk of Fife.

He said: “I’m fascinated by the fishing villages, particularly when the haar rolls in and the atmosphere that leaves in those villages can leave you feeling that you’re completely cut off from the rest of the world because everything changes.

“The sound changes, the scenery changes and I got this idea of a story in a community that was completely isolated for a long time and was shrouded in haar the whole time.

Haarville is released on Thursday, 23 February (Pic: Bob McDevitt)

“Then I thought about what would happen if a stranger or strangers turned up and disrupted things”.

Justin said that readers might even be able to spot some East Neuk landmarks.

He said: “Canny readers might spot some of their favourite locations. For example, St Monans Church is very much featured in the story. It’s not called that, but there’s a pivotal scene that takes place in this church that is very much inspired by it.”

Justin moved to Fife with his husband 10 years ago and has settled in North Queensferry, after a life spent travelling for his job as an air steward. Whilst on furlough, Justin used his daily walks along Fife Coastal Path to work on the book.

Justin said: “I initially had the idea years ago. Like a lot of writers I had the idea for a long time and then it kind of sits around waiting for the opportunity to be written.

“When I was furloughed during lockdown I had a stretch of time to write the book. When we were allowed our daily walk, I used the Fife coastal path around the village where I live and used that as inspiration.”

His book is released on February 23. Justin also has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him, with visits to a number of primary schools around the Kingdom, including spending World Book Day (Thursday, March 2) at Lundin Mill Primary School.