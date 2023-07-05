Fife teacher sets sights on Kilimanjaro summit in aid of two charities

Andrea Paterson wanted to do something that would push her out of her comfort zone, whilst doing some good for others, so she set herself the challenge of climbing Africa’s highest mountain to raise money for Who Cares? Scotland and Mary’s Meals.

Andrea chose to support Mary’s Meals as education is very important to her and the charity serves nutritious meals to hungry children in 18 of the world’s poorest countries. The promise of a good meal attracts the children into the classroom where they can gain an education and hope for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently completed a secondment role with the Learning with Care team within Fife Council, which supports the learning of care experienced young people who have disengaged from education, Andrea had heard from colleagues about the positive impact Who Cares? Scotland advocacy has had on the young people they work with.

Andrea Paterson, from Kirkcaldy, is set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for two charities. (Pic: submitted)

It is Scotland’s only national independent membership organisation for care experienced people - those currently in care or anyone who has been for any length of time regardless of their age.

After hearing about their work she chose them as the second charity to fundraise for through her mountainous challenge.

The self-confessed ‘reluctant hillwalker’ has been training for her climb by scaling Munros and other hills ahead of her trip to Tanzania in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The climb to the summit of Kilimanjaro is expected to take six days with seven or eight hours of climbing each day.

Andrea said: “I started off with a goal of £1000 for each charity, but others’ generosity saw that raise to £2000 and now I’ve managed to raise a total of £5000. I’m extremely grateful to everyone for their contribution.”

Andrea would like to give a special mention to the Kitchin Group who despite only being asked for a voucher made Who Cares? Scotland their charity of the month pledging a portion of all sales in support of Andrea’s climb, resulting in a donation of £1261.

Louise Hunter, chief executive of Who Cares? Scotland, said: “We are extremely impressed and grateful to Andrea for her commitment and courage in taking on this staggering challenge in support of Who Cares? Scotland. Her efforts will help up to provide more opportunities for care experienced people to access support, and to come together for connection, friendship and to feel a sense of belonging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, added: “We’re so grateful to Andrea for taking on such an incredible challenge to help feed hungry children around the world.”

If you would like to support Andrea, you can donate to her fundraising page at