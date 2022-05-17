Fife teacher thanks schools for backing fundraiser for trust’s Wellbeing Fund

Emma Muldoon from Glenrothes, took part in the Caledonian Etape a 40-mile cycle starting in Pitlochry to raise funds for the Fife Health and Wellbeing Fund which was set up to invest in programmes and facilities to support people in Fife living with long-term health conditions.

Emma’s challenge was boosted by Thornton and , Kinglassie Primary Schools, and Auchmuty High School thanks to support from pupils and teachers.

Thornton hosted a health sports themed day, while Kinglassie had a sporty dress down day.

Emma Muldoon with Thornton Primary School pupils

Emma, a teacher at Kinglassie, said: “As a family we enjoy access to community sporting facilities – the benefits of getting active for our health and wellbeing are invaluable.

“For people living with a health condition, physical activity can be invaluable for the health and social benefits which is why I’m raising money for the fund.”

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We’d all like to congratulate Emma on her achievement and thank her for doing a fantastic job by inspiring others and raising awareness of the importance of physical activity.

“As a charitable trust, we are committed to making a difference to local communities – our health programme is a vital service for a wide range of people across Fife and fundraising efforts like Emma’s make a huge difference to our ability to deliver sessions.”