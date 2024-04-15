Fife team Kingdom Kangaroos' tribute to cherished team-mate Ross McGhie who died at age of 25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ross McGhie played with Kingdom Kangaroos, the only Kingdom-based Aussie Rules team playing in the Scottish League. The club trains at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy and plays its home games at Glenrothes Rugby Club’s pitch. The 25-year old, from Leven, who joined the club in 2022, took unwell whilst playing in a weekend game.

The club said it was devastated at his death – it said he was ”the first to volunteer his help and was always there for friends and teammates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the club said: “He quickly set a high standard for his relentlessness on the pitch and his selfless attitude. He was prepared to play in any position - forward, in the midfield or defence - so long as it ultimately benefited the team and his teammates. His courage, talent and commitment to a game that he had only just discovered was an inspiration and led to him being awarded as the Roos' best first-year player.

Ross McGhie playing for Kingdom Kangaroos (Pic: Kingdom Kangaroos)

"Ross was elevated to the club's leadership group for the 2024 season, such was the esteem he was held in by the playing group. In what would prove to be his final match for the club on Saturday, Ross showcased his trademark bravery to kick two crucial goals that helped lead the Roos to their first win of the season.

"Away from the pitch, Ross had a unique ability to instantly connect with those he met for the first time. His cheeky grin was infectious and could light up the darkest room. He was the first to volunteer his help and was always there for friends and teammates whenever they needed him. He was loved intensely and will be greatly missed.