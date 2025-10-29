Fife teams open up football match days to visually impaired fans

,Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown, and East Fife captain Alan Trouten (Pics: Seescape)

A innovative partnership between Fife’s senior football clubs and sight loss charity Seescape is back for a second season.

The charity has joined forces with Dunfermline Athletic, East Fife and Raith Rovers to help more fans with visual impairments to get to games.

Launched last year, the partnership aims to reduce social isolation by encouraging people who are blind and partially sighted to come along to enjoy football with friends, family and the wider community.

The three clubs donate season tickets to Seescape to share with fans with sight loss, their carers and volunteers. They also provide audio commentaries, and work with Seescape to encourage fans to have the confidence to come along to the games and support their team.

Seescape helps the clubs with expert advice and support on making the matchday experience more inclusive for people with sight loss.

The partnership was recognised at the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) awards earlier this year for its impact on the community.

Graham Ross, who leads the project for Seescape, said: “We are absolutely thrilled the clubs have agreed to continue to work with us and support our clients and volunteers in this way

“I think we were all taken aback at how well this was received by those who took advantage of this last year, and we are keen to build on that success to benefit even more people and give them the confidence to get out the house and be part of something at the heart of their communities.

“Some of the feedback we have had about the difference it has made has been very moving and it is wonderful to experience the impact it is having on the lives of the people we work for.”

Stephen Mill, East Fife FC's supporters liaison officer, said: "We were heartened by the response the initiative got last year and are keen to welcome more visually impaired fans along to matches.”

Evelyn Hood, Raith Rovers disability access officer, added: “We very much enjoyed being part of such a successful partnership last season and had no hesitation in agreeing to continue with it. We are always striving to make things better for our fans and the feedback we have had from those who attended matches has been quite touching at times. Football is great at bringing people together and it’s really heartening that this has helped spread a bit of joy and togetherness, not just for our supporters but those of our Fife neighbours too.”