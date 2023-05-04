Fife teen at Scottish Parliament to highlight education issues for deaf people

Megan Laird, from Kennoway, delivered the Time for Reflection in the Chamber as it recognised Deaf Awareness Week - Megan is the National Deaf Children’s Society Young Changemaker. The 14-year old pupil from Levenmouth Academy also met with Fife politicians.

Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes, said: “Megan led the session while representing the National Deaf Children's Society Scotland as she discussed her personal experiences as a young deaf person in Scotland and her hopes to evoke positive change for similarly experienced young people across the country.

“She is an inspiration to us all as she spoke with courage and clarity to ensure all MSPs understood the needs and experiences of deaf children across the country.”

Megan Laird, from Kennoway, with Jenny Gilruth at the Scottish Parliament

Annabelle Ewing, MSP for Cowdenbeath, a member of the Cross Party Group on Deafness, added: “I was particularly keen to be present and hear Megan talk about the challenges she has faced growing up as a deaf young person. It was both inspiring and instructive to hear from Megan about her experiences and the fact she has had to struggle though I am very pleased to hear she is now getting the support she needs.