Fife teen completes Royal Navy basic training and looks to career on submarines

She was one of two teenagers who applied through Dundee Armed Forces Careers Office.

AB Casey Hutchison, 17 from Methil, and AB Kirsten Bradley, 19 from Ardler, Dundee, both joined the Senior Service in February, and completed their training package this month.

Casey, a former adult support worker AB Casey explained, “While I was studying at Madras College, I gained valuable experience in the Cadets and I knew the military offered me a better future."

AB Casey Hutchison, 17 from Methil, and AB Kirsten Bradley, 19 from Ardler, Dundee, have completed their Royal Navy basic training

Casey, who has followed her brother into the Royal Navy, now goes on to complete her professional training as a medical assistant before starting the challenge of also becoming a member of the submarine service.

“On top of completing my extensive medical training, the idea of qualifying to wear “Dolphins” is daunting, but I know I will get all the support and encouragement to be successful.”