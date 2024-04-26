Fife teen completes Royal Navy basic training and looks to career on submarines
and live on Freeview channel 276
She was one of two teenagers who applied through Dundee Armed Forces Careers Office.
AB Casey Hutchison, 17 from Methil, and AB Kirsten Bradley, 19 from Ardler, Dundee, both joined the Senior Service in February, and completed their training package this month.
Casey, a former adult support worker AB Casey explained, “While I was studying at Madras College, I gained valuable experience in the Cadets and I knew the military offered me a better future."
Casey, who has followed her brother into the Royal Navy, now goes on to complete her professional training as a medical assistant before starting the challenge of also becoming a member of the submarine service.
“On top of completing my extensive medical training, the idea of qualifying to wear “Dolphins” is daunting, but I know I will get all the support and encouragement to be successful.”
On completion she will go on to serve in the elite Silent Service on some of the most sophisticated boats at sea today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.