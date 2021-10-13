Paige Dougall (17), teamed up with the former X Factor star to record ‘Going Through Hell’ after meeting Ella on STV News at Six earlier this year.

It is a touching song that highlights Paige’s battle with the condition, and aims to help others understand what sufferers are going through.

Paige, from Kirkcaldy, said: “It is quite an emotional song as I wanted people to listen to take in what I’m saying about cancer and what we all have to go through.

"I know that some of my family and friends struggle to speak to me about my cancer, but since the song was released last week I’ve had a lot of people approach me to say sorry and that they never fully understood what I was going through.

"When I originally wrote it, I sang it to my nurses in the hospital who all got very emotional and all agreed that I should record it.”

17-year-old Paige Dougall who has released her first single about her battle with cancer.

All proceeds will be going to charity – and Paige has a few more songs in the pipeline.

"A lot of people have asked me when I’m going to release another track and I have a few other songs that I’ve written that I’d love to produce.,” she said.

"I don’t want this to stop, I’m really enjoying it and love performing – this is what I want to do as a career!”

Paige adds that this is just the beginning of her journey and is looking forward to collaborating with other artists in the future.

"I’ve still loads to do – I’ve performed with Ella Henderson and Callum Beattie, it all feels like a dream and is very surreal.

"I’ve met some amazing people along the way, and it’s fun to create something special – it’s really coming together for me.”

