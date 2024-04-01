Fife teenage bowling champ calling on other young people to join her for club open day

Hannah Pirie, 16, is hoping other young people will come along to the open day at Kinglassie Bowling Club at the weekend. (Pic: submitted)

Hannah Pirie, 16, represented Thornton when she scooped the U18 Youth Triples Champions medal and trophy in 2023.

The engineering apprentice, who went to Glenwood High School, bagged the title at the National Championships in Ayr back in July.

And her big sister Rachel, 20, sensationally won the Under 25s Scottish Ladies’ Championship, also in Ayr, for Broughty Bowling Club. The Barista Maestro is now set to represent Scotland at the British Isles Competition in June this year.

Rachel Pirie won the Under 25s Scottish Ladies’ Championship last year. (Pic: submitted)

Inspirational Hannah is based at Kinglassie Miners Welfare and Bowling Club which is gearing up for its big open day on Saturday, April 6.

She said: “I grew up around a bowling green and first picked up a bowl aged seven – my whole family plays including my sister so there are good memories here. Bowling just brings people together.

“We unfortunately do not have a junior section here in Kinglassie which is one of the drawbacks. I represented Thornton because they have to combine young people from different clubs due to a lack of juniors within the District.

“I think it is because bowling is seen as an older person’s sport and people don’t really know a lot about it.

“But my experience in bowls helped me get my apprenticeship because I could clearly show that I was skilled in team building and leadership as well as good communication.

“The number of friends I have made from my week in Ayr is amazing and we regularly stay in touch through social media. They are from all over Scotland.

“I think young people should come along to our Open Day here in Kinglassie. It is a good laugh and you certainly do build your confidence.

“It is also good to speak to older people because you get different life stories. It is like a big extended family, and I am looking forward to continuing to play bowls this year and building all my skills.”

Hannah added: “I am proud of my sister who also learned bowls at Kinglassie – she is a role model who inspired me to play. She says it doesn’t matter what you achieve, if you just enjoy yourself … which I do - come rain or shine!”

She also learned how to play bowls from her grandfather Kenny, now sadly deceased, and her dad Gordon, 48, who is Shift Quality Control at Quaker Oats.

Mum Julie, a teacher based at Burntisland Primary, does not play but enjoys spectating and socialising with others at the club which sits in the heart of Kinglassie, at 79 Main Street.

Julie, 44, said: “I am so proud of my daughters who have shown incredible resilience after losing my mum Linda in April last year. That level of personal challenge can really put things into perspective and they both went on to achieve.”

She added: “I would encourage other parents to consider bringing their children along to learn about all the benefits of bowling. It is a strong community and people do become lifelong friends. It is a real commitment - but worth it.”

Club President Dave Bruce said: “Hannah is an excellent ambassador and I support her call for people of all ages to come along to our Open Day where they will be warmly welcomed.

“We will be on hand to answer any questions they might have about the sport or joining our club and we can arrange for them to play a game free of charge. Equally, people are invited to relax and watch the bowlers at play while meeting new friends over some food and refreshments.”

The Open Day begins at 12.30pm at the village venue, which is dog friendly. The bar will be open, with juke box and pool table available.

For those who wish to join, a full membership is £120 and a new membership £60 while memberships for young people up to the age of 18 is just £5.