Fife teenager collects town’s young citizen award

Ben Stalker received the accolade at he group’s 40th Charter Dinner in the Kingswood Hotel on Friday.

Ben has been working at Greener Kirkcaldy since 2021 on a Kick Start Scheme.

He was nominated for the award by colleagues at Greener Kirkcaldy.

The Rotary's Young Citizen with Provost Jim Leishman

Jackie, who sponsored him, said: “Ben helps prepare and serve community meals which uses surplus food from supermarkets to cook for around 80 people each week.

"He also assists with the community pantry and cooking classes.

"Ben teaches people to cook from scratch, using fresh ingredients, some grown in the allotments at Greener Kirkcaldy and showing how the participants can benefit from healthy eating on a budget, very important in the present day climate.

"He hopes that by reducing food waste, using less packaging and processed food, growing your own vegetables, cooking with fresh ingredients and eating local produce will all help to reduce the carbon footprint of the local community.”

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club added: “When interviewing Ben he came across as a confident, mature young man passionate about the work he is doing.

"Ben has also been involved with the Kinghorn Scouts and Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT).”

Ben was nominated after an appeal was issued by the Rotary to hear about young people within the Burntisland, Kinghorn or Auchtertool area, aged 16 to 25, who are an inspiration to others.