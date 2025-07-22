Fife teenager's voluntary work recognised with Rotary's Young Citizen award

An Auchtertool teenager has been named Young Citizen of the Year for his voluntary work within the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Stewart, 18, was recently presented with the award by the Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn for his ongoing work in Scouting and beyond.

The Young Citizen award is presented to a young person, between the ages of 17 and 25, who has gone above and beyond what was expected of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year submissions were received from the community of Burntisland, Kinghorn and Auchtertool with members of the Rotary Club choosing the winner.

From left, Euan Stewart, Rotary of Burntisland and Kinghorn President Lesley Main and Joseph Paton. (Pic: contributed)

Euan was nominated for the award by Gemma Thomson, group lead volunteer of the 6th Fife Scouts and programme team lead Scouts Kirkcaldy.

Euan, who is now 18, is the district youth lead for the organisation, planning district wide events and ensuring that the views and voices of young people are listened to.

He has been involved in scouting from Beavers up to his current role and is particularly proud of his work during a ten day expedition in Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He met various challenges including studying the transport system as he cycled round the country. He was also a patrol leader at the Jamboree in South Korea.

Euan is currently studying history at St Andrews University, having been Head Boy at Balwearie High School last year. He has also volunteered with Growing Kirkcaldy supporting their gardening projects, supports his local community in Auchtertool with path maintenance, the local tavern revitalisation, Santa’s sleigh, and is involved with Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

This year’s runner up for the award was Joseph Paton.

Joseph was nominated by his Balwearie High guidance teacher, Gill Mearns, who described him as “selfless, genuine and caring”.

Joseph knows first hand how difficult it is to step out of your comfort zone and step into the arts world, and would like to be a role model for other neuro-diverse young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been taking part in musical theatre productions since the age of five, and is going on to study at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He recently took part in the school production of Chicago and has been in a production of Shrek. Joseph is particularly proud of the role he played in Blood Brothers, which was an emotional role and difficult to get into character.

Joseph says that just being on stage and his tap dancing are his key achievements.

He has had his confidence knocked in the past by the thoughtlessness of other young people, but instead of letting it get him down he took up boxing, helping him build mental and physical strength. In future he would like to spend some time with a touring company, and teach the arts to young people .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euan received a quaich, certificate and cheque for £100, while runner up Joseph received a certificate and cheque for £50.

The awards were presented at the Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn’s end of year get together at the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn.