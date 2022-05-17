Fife theatre company's donation to the Salvation Army

The donation was possible from the proceeds of their successful musical revue of All Together Now, which was held last November.

A cheque was presented to Captain Andrew Manley at a KAOS rehearsal by the company’s president, Cathy Endeacott.

The money will be used by the Salvation Army to help with their work in the local community.

All Together Now was KAOS’ first return to the stage in front of a live audience in almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of productions and the closure of theatres.

The performances of Music Theatre International’s revue took place in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk as the company’s regular venue of the Adam Smith Theatre is closed for renovations.

It included a selection of songs from shows including Les Misérables, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors and Mamma Mia!

Now members are looking ahead to their next production which takes place later this year.

They are rehearsing for their version of The Addams Family, which they will perform at the Lochgelly Centre from November 1 to 5, 2022.