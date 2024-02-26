Fife thrill-Seekers sought for Forth Rail Bridge charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Registrations have opened for the Forth Bridge Abseil which is run by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty.

The event takes place on Sunday, June 16, with adventure-seekers abseiling 165 feet from the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site for good causes.

Steve Winstanley, 71, is a retired meteorologist and former RAF reservist, who lives in Crossgates. Last year, he took part in the Forth Bridge Abseil to raise vital funds for the charity in memory of his mum, Gladys, who suffered a stroke in her 90s.

Fifer Steve Winstanley took part in the charity fundraiser last year (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “It made perfect sense to take part. Not only have I seen first-hand the effects of stroke on someone close to me, I also play walking football, and Walking Football Scotland is now affiliated with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. It all just chimed with me.”

Jayne Forbes, assistant director of fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “It is fantastic to be bringing the Forth Bridge Abseil back for 2024.