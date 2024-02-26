Fife thrill-Seekers sought for Forth Rail Bridge charity challenge
Registrations have opened for the Forth Bridge Abseil which is run by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty.
The event takes place on Sunday, June 16, with adventure-seekers abseiling 165 feet from the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site for good causes.
Steve Winstanley, 71, is a retired meteorologist and former RAF reservist, who lives in Crossgates. Last year, he took part in the Forth Bridge Abseil to raise vital funds for the charity in memory of his mum, Gladys, who suffered a stroke in her 90s.
He said: “It made perfect sense to take part. Not only have I seen first-hand the effects of stroke on someone close to me, I also play walking football, and Walking Football Scotland is now affiliated with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. It all just chimed with me.”
Jayne Forbes, assistant director of fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “It is fantastic to be bringing the Forth Bridge Abseil back for 2024.
“We had an amazing response to last year’s event with hundreds of people from across the country challenging themselves to raise vital funds for charities across Scotland. This event is a great opportunity for CHSS to raise funds which will help us to support people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and Long Covid. I would encourage everyone to take part and experience this truly unique fundraising challenge.”