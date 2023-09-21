Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council has taken the decision to shut all schools on Tuesday, September 26, Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th. The action affects primary and secondary schools, nurseries, special schools, early learning and family nurture centres, additional support needs units, childcare services and pupil support services.

It said it cannot open schools without the non-teaching staff, and doesn’t know how many will join the industrial action - but the vote in Fife backed the strike.

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services said: “This strike is part of wider action relating to a national dispute over pay for all council workers other than teachers, who are covered by a different pay deal. We appreciate how difficult it is for parents, carers and pupils when we have to close our schools, and I can only ask for their patience and understanding.

“We can’t know in advance how many of our pupil support assistants, early years officers, admin and clerical staff, janitors, catering and cleaning staff will join the planned strike action. However, we do know that most union members voted in favour of action, so we expect a high level of participation.

“We can’t open our buildings to children and young people, or provide support across all classes and nurseries, without these staff. So, even though some may come to work, we’re unlikely to be able to run any educational facility safely.

“Therefore, we’ve made the difficult decision to close all Fife schools over the three days. I know this may be challenging or inconvenient for many families. Pupil welfare remains our top priority and we’re particularly conscious of the ongoing cost of living crisis. We will make a payment to parents for children and young people registered for free school meals.

“Remote learning with teachers will be in place. Our children and young people also have access to a wide range of online learning resources and educational games. Of course, we’ll update parents immediately if the dispute is resolved and plans change.”