News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife to make Royal Proclamation today announcing accession of Charles III

Fife’s Proclamations announcing the accession of Charles III will be made today.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 9:24 am
Updated Sunday, 11th September 2022, 9:24 am

The formal announcement will be made at 5:00pm, but it is not open to the public to attend.

Dignitaries including MSPs and MPs from across the region will attend with Provost Jim Leishman ad Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife for the short ceremony.

The media will also attend.

King Charles III greets members of the crowd along the Mall during an impromptu walkabout following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Most Popular

The event will be recorded and made available afterwards on Fife Council’s website www.fife.gov.uk

FifeCharles IIIMPsMSPsFife Council