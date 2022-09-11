Fife to make Royal Proclamation today announcing accession of Charles III
Fife’s Proclamations announcing the accession of Charles III will be made today.
The formal announcement will be made at 5:00pm, but it is not open to the public to attend.
Dignitaries including MSPs and MPs from across the region will attend with Provost Jim Leishman ad Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife for the short ceremony.
The media will also attend.
The event will be recorded and made available afterwards on Fife Council’s website www.fife.gov.uk