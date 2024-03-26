Fife tourism brand becomes latest signatory to global climate action pledge
Welcome to Fife has joined 840 signatories as it pledges to support the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism. It joins signatories worldwide including VisitScotland, Visit Inverness Loch Ness, national tourism boards, hotel groups, destination management organisations and tour operators.
Spokesperson for Finance, Economy and Strategic Planning, Councillor Altany Craik, said: “Businesses are already making changes towards achieving climate action goals and becoming more sustainable. As more and more visitors become conscious of the climate emergency and sustainable travel, it’s vital that our businesses become even more sustainable to meet these demands.”
Councillor Craik was keen to highlight the savings that can be made through sustainable operations.
He added: “Operating sustainably can offer businesses savings on cost, food, and electricity, increase staff engagement and retention, and help meet increasing customer demand. A circular economy can help create a more resilient and inclusive Fife. By signing the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism we can continue to help businesses in Fife thrive, while also addressing the climate emergency.”
The declaration unites travel and tourism behind a common set of pathways for climate action, aligning the sector with global commitments and creating collaborative solutions to the many challenges facing businesses and destinations globally.
Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council Spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Tourism is an important asset for Fife, so it is great to raise awareness of Fife action on climate and nature emergencies and recognise the value of shared action in Fife.”