Fife tourist tax: tourism group’s ‘grave reservations’ as it urges councillors to ‘tread carefully’

Fife councillors have been urged to “tread carefully” as they open the door to the possible creation of a new tax on tourists in the Kingdom.

The warning came from the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) within minutes of the local authority agreeing to start discussions on the contentious tax which could rake in up to £8 million a year.

The council’s cabinet committee green-lighted a proposal to start the consultation process, but any levy may not come into force until 2028, and only after extensive consultation with the region’s tourism industry players, communities and residents.

Last year’s Visitor Levy act gave Scottish local authorities the power to apply a fee to those staying in paid accommodation within their area.

Fiona Campbell, CEO of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers. Pic: Contributed

The tax would be collected at point of sale by businesses and passed to the council for spending on projects linked to tourism and the visitor economy.

The decision sparked an immediate response from Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the self-catering body. She said the organisation had “major reservations” about plans to bring in a tourist tax in Fife - and elsewhere in Scotland.

She said: “Fife Council must tread carefully with their plans given the importance of tourism to the local economy and they simply cannot afford to make mistakes. If taken forward, it needs to be right from the very outset and they must be open about who will be charged – it won’t just be foreign visitors but ordinary Scots staying in the area, including Fifers themselves.

“We have major reservations about the introduction of a tourist tax both in Fife and elsewhere in Scotland. A VAT-attributed percentage rate is overly complex and costly for accommodation providers. This stems from deficiencies in the national legislation and the ASSC and others are imploring the Scottish Government to urgently revisit the charging model.

“Fife Council should take stock and pause any further plans until the government reviews and amends its legislation. Rushing such an important decision will benefit no one, as seen with the significant unease with Edinburgh Council’s fast-tracked efforts which risks operational failure and reputational harm.

All levels of government must work closely with the business community – those who will ultimately be responsible for the administration of any new tax – so that it is fit for purpose, ringfenced for tourist-related infrastructure only, and the regulatory burden is minimised. This is the only way to ensure that the levy does not damage the very sector it is intended to support.”