Fife town action kicks-in after community consultation

An action plan to bring improvements to Lochgelly is progressing.

Fife Council has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the community to turn ideas from the “Let’s Talk About Lochgelly” consultation into real improvements that will make a lasting difference.

The consultation gave residents a voice in shaping the future of their town, identifying priorities such as better use of public buildings, more activities for young people, improved local services, and stronger community partnerships.

The council is now focused on developing a clear action plan, working with local groups and partners to bring these ideas to life.

This will include: Better communication and engagement – Making it easier for residents to find out about local services, activities, and events; Stronger community partnerships – Helping local organisations work together to deliver projects that benefit everyone; Exploring future opportunities – Looking at how local assets like Lochgelly Town Hall, St Andrews Church, and Lochgelly Centre can best serve the community; Seeking funding and support – Identifying resources to help make Lochgelly’s ambitions a reality

Cllr Alex Campbell, Cowdenbeath Area convenor, said: "We’ve listened to what the people of Lochgelly want for their town, and now we’re focused on making things happen.The consultation has shown there is huge potential for positive change, and by working together, we can create a stronger, more vibrant Lochgelly for everyone."

The council will continue working with the community to develop a detailed plan and explore further opportunities that came out of the consultation. Updates will be shared as progress is made.