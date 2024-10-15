Fife town celebrates as fundraiser secures first firework display in five years
The night sky above Burntisland will be lit up on Sunday, November 3 after a successful fundraiser to bring the popular event back.
It is expected to attract a bumper crowd, and the fun gets underway with Radio Lollipop from 5:15pm with the bonfire being lit at 6:00pm. The fireworks display will get underway at 6:30pm.
The Burntisland Bonfire Committee launched a crowdfunding page in a bid to raise the funds to help bring back the event last staged in 2019.
Its return was welcomed by Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Kinghorn, Burntisland & Western Kirkcaldy). She said: “It is fantastic to see this happening because it attracts visitors from Burntisland, the surrounding area and across Fife and often beyond to this amazing evening. Great work by the committee to do this - well done all.
“After an absence of five years, the biggest and best display in fife is back.”
