Fife town celebrates as fundraiser secures first  firework display in five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife town is counting down to its first Bonfire Night fireworks display in five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night sky above Burntisland will be lit up on Sunday, November 3 after a successful fundraiser to bring the popular event back.

It is expected to attract a bumper crowd, and the fun gets underway with Radio Lollipop from 5:15pm with the bonfire being lit at 6:00pm. The fireworks display will get underway at 6:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burntisland Bonfire Committee launched a crowdfunding page in a bid to raise the funds to help bring back the event last staged in 2019.

The 2019 firework display in Burntisland (Pic: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press)

Its return was welcomed by Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Kinghorn, Burntisland & Western Kirkcaldy). She said: “It is fantastic to see this happening because it attracts visitors from Burntisland, the surrounding area and across Fife and often beyond to this amazing evening. Great work by the committee to do this - well done all.

“After an absence of five years, the biggest and best display in fife is back.”