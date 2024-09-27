Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eagerly-awaited playpark has been official opened in Cardenden.

The facility in the town’s Keirs Brae is the result of months of hard work by Cardenden Playpark Committee, supported by the generous efforts of the local community and various organisations.

In March 2023, members of Cowdenbeath Area Committee committed £40,000 from the Community Recovery Fund, laying the foundation for the project. From there, the Playpark Committee, made up of dedicated local residents, launched an inspiring campaign to raise additional funds to make the dream of a new playpark a reality.

It actively sought input and support from the community, organising a series of fundraising events that brought people together for a common cause. Highlights included an afternoon show at the Bowhill Tavern, hosted by Pamela & James Davie and Bobby Dee; a tombola and raffle run by Linda Beveridge and local community members; the committee ran a tombola and raffled an Xbox to raise funds at the local village fayre and a marathon row challenge by Aeternum CrossFit

Keirs Brae playpark is officially opened (Pic: Fife Council)

Lochgell donated part of the money. Local and national organisations also stepped up, with generous donations from Foundation Scotland, Kingdom Housing Association, Ore Valley Housing Association. Westfield Community Fund, Fife Environmental Trust and the Scottish Government.

Cllr Alex Campbell, convenor of Cowdenbeath Area Committee, said: "This playpark is a great example of what can be achieved when the community pulls together. The Playpark Committee and local people have done an amazing job, and it's fantastic to see the results. This park will be a special place for local families for years to come.”

Last summer, the Playpark Committee asked local residents to help choose the final design. Two options were shared on social media, and the community was able to vote and share its views. Cardenden Primary School pupils also had their say and helped select the winning design.

A committee spokesperson said: "We are delighted to see so many children and families enjoying the new play park. This project has been a real team effort, and we're incredibly grateful for all the support. This is the second play park opened by Cardenden Play Park Committee and Fife Council in the town, and we are in the process of a public consultation on our third!

“We believe every child deserves a safe, fun, and engaging place to play within their locality, and our aim is to make this happen for every child in Cardenden - but we need more volunteers from these areas, Dundonald and Woodend, to join us.

To help with the development of Balgreggie Play park, please get in touch through links available on the Cardenden Community Council’s Facebook page. Alternatively you can attend Cardenden Community Council’s next meeting on Thursday, October 23 at 7:00pm in the Corrie Centre.

Cllr Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities, said: " The group have worked hard, raising funds and filling in numerous funding applications to deliver this wonderful wee play park. Keirs Brae Playpark may now be open but the team are not taking a break, they are already working on the consultation of the development of a new Balgreggie Park.”