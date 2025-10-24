Businesses across a Fife town centre have come together for a special late night shopping event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Late Night Leven’ takes place on Saturday, November 1 and is designed to bring more people into the High Street and shop locally,.

The event - the first of its kind for a number of years - has been pulled together by independent traders coming together for the benefit of everyone across the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part are Cornerstone, Boutique No1, Sceptre Pets & Hobbies, Motorfits, Beachcomb Jewellery, Glendale Nurseries, Silver Dollar and Alchemy with pop-ups at Allan Moncrieff Alarms, Khee, Colliers, and Jenna May’s.

Late Night Leven has been put together by the town centre's independent traders (Pic: Submitted)

Costa will also be offering sample drinks, while if you spend £30 at a shop, you will get a voucher for a free drink at McPhail’s pub.

The traders are urging locals to come along from 6:00pm to 8:30pm and support the ‘shop local’ message at the start of the busy festive period.

Rebecca Moncrieff, who runs homeware store, Khee, said: “What started as a few independent retail businesses in Leven, has grown arms and legs, and now a group of businesses are staying open late to encourage people to come into town and shop locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The struggle of High Streets up and down the country is well known and documented, and we want to encourage people to come to Leven and support the shops and businesses we have here. We have had new independent traders moving into town and this is a great opportunity to engage with the local community and get people along.” Leven, in common with all town centres, has seen big names depart its High Street over the years, but traders are optimistic of brighter days ahead.

“We have seen a bounce from the re-opening of the rail link,” added Rebecca. “There is an upturn. Things are on the up - and there is still room to grow. This will be my fifth Christmas trading here and we have seen more independent businesses moving in.

“We have a good mix of retail and service businesses, and this event will give people a chance to spend some time in the town centre.”