A Fife town community champion has been honoured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Collins, a dedicated volunteer from Cardenden, has been named the winner of the prestigious Community Champion Award by the Scottish Civic Trust, recognising her outstanding volunteer work which has made a significant impact on local access, green spaces, and community wellbeing.

Elaine has dedicated countless hours to making the outdoors more accessible for everyone. From leading Cardenden Walking Club to restoring neglected woodlands and upgrading historic walking routes, her efforts have brought people together, improved wellbeing, and helped protect our local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She began her this inspiring work after her retirement, and her work includes restoring Bowhill Woodland, transforming it from an overgrown site into a vibrant community space; Creating and maintaining a four-mile path network in Pitcairn Woods.; leading projects with local businesses and volunteers to improve paths, install benches, and plant thousands of bulbs and trees, and producing a local walks booklet to help residents and visitors explore the area.

Patricia Galfskiy, Fife Council Policy Officer, Cllr Rosemary Liewald, Elaine Collins, and Cllr Linda Erskine (Pic: Fife Council)

Her passion and leadership have inspired many, and her projects have involved support from local schools, businesses, community groups, and even the Community Payback Team.

Elaine’s award winning application was proudly supported by local councillors in Cardenden, who recognised the lasting impact of her work and the strength of her community leadership.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities said:“I have known Elaine for many years, and I am personally thrilled that her passion and commitment have finally been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has quietly worked away improving our community environments for years with her ability to inspire others to volunteer is legendary so it gives me the greatest pleasure to congratulate her on this wonderful well-deserved achievement.

"Elaine is a true community champion who never seeks recognition for the incredible work she does. Her knowledge of Fife’s access paths is second to none, and she’s the go-to person for many in the council. She leads by example—whether it’s cutting paths, planting bulbs, or securing funding for major projects. Elaine’s impact is felt across the community, and this award is so well deserved.”

Councillor Rosemary Liewald added:“This prestigious recognition is a true testament to Elaine’s unwavering dedication, vision, and the countless volunteer hours she has devoted to improving our Core Paths, Woodlands, and local walking routes.”