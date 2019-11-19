Fife town launches search for top citizen

The search is on for Burntisland’s citizen of the year.

Nominations are now open for the town’s long-established annual award.

It goes to the individual who has given most to the community – they will receive he Community Award for 2020.

It is run by Burntisland Community Council which honours someone whose service to the community has been outstanding.

There are no restrictions on the type of service which can be recognised – all that matters is that the winner of the award is an example to others.

Now in its 40th year, previous winners have come from many different walks of life.

Some have given long and excellent service to different local organisations.

Others have excelled in the face of disability.

Still others have worked quietly in the background bringing comfort to people who are distressed by illness or family circumstances.

Whatever the background, the key point is that all award winners are considered by the community council to be an example of how we should live our lives in support of the people around us.

Nominations should be made to Yvonne Crombie, secretary of Burntisland Community Council, not later than Friday December, 13– or to any member of the Community Council.

Nominations can also be sent by e-mail to burntislandcc@outlook.com

The winner will be announced on Hogmanay and a formal presentation will be made early in the New Year.