The doors to a new banking hub are set to open in a Fife town - with each of the big banks using it in a rota.

The initiative in Burntisland comes as more and more banks close their town centre branches, leaving customers with longer journeys for any face to face inquiries.

The Cash Access UK Banking Hub will open its doors in the old police station building at 60 High Street as a temporary base from Wednesday, February 19.

Councillors will also consider a request next week to spend £45,000 upgrading the town’s Burgh Chambers ahead of the hub drawing up a lease to move in.

Councillor Leslie (second right) with the Cash Access UK team and Lesley Wilson from Cash Access UK (Pic: Submitted).

The arrival of the hub has been welcomed by local councillor Kathleen Leslie, who met with its team last week.

The Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy member said: “With the steady closure of so many bank branches on our high street the Banking Hub is a welcome addition. Burntisland, like many towns across Fife has seen the closure of banks in recent years and whilst online banking serves many of us well it doesn’t work for everyone and often people want to speak to someone in a bank for advice.

“Whilst the hub cannot cover every function of a traditional High Street bank, it can offer cash withdrawals, cash and cheque deposits and the payment of utility bills, with counter service irrespective of your bank.” The hub will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday when there will be representation from each bank on an allocated day of the week. The schedule is : Monday - Santander; Tuesday - TSB; Wednesday -RBS; Thursday - BoS; Friday (PM) - Virgin.

Added Cllr Leslie: “I would hope that with time there will be an expansion of services available to both personal and business customers. I know that the question of a night safe has already come up and I have asked the Banking Hub to consider this in the future.” Kirkcaldy Area Committee will be asked at its meeting next week to sign off £45,000 from Burntisland Common Good Fund for essential maintenance of the Burgh Chambers ahead of a lease being drawn up to provide a home for the Banking Hub.