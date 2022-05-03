Fife town one of only four in Scotland to host five-day storytelling event

The Community Campfires project will invite local residents to celebrate the people, places and events that make their town special.

Free workshops that bring on board an author, a digital storyteller, a filmmaker and a podcaster will also help people share their stories in unexpected ways.

Organisers of the project are keen to hear more recent stories as well as ones from Lochgelly's past.

Their informal drop-in sessions at Lochgelly Centre, hosted by OnFife Libraries, are also open to people from surrounding towns and villages.

The residency will end with a celebratory community campfire, which enables people to tell their tales in a variety of formats, including print, audio and film.

Community Campfires is part of a wider Scottish Book Trust initiative called Scotland's Year of Stories. Its focus is celebrating stories inspired by, or created in, Scotland.

Christine Cook, OnFife Libraries’ service development officer, said: “The sessions will be fun, and you don't have to be a great writer – just willing to come along and get involved.”

“It’s all about drawing out stories and experiences, past and present, that give a real flavour of the people who make up this part of Fife.

“We can't wait to hear, watch and read the stories of the people in this vibrant community.

“Keep an eye on our Fife Libraries Facebook page or drop into our Jennie Lee library at the Lochgelly Centre to have a chat with our lovely staff about how you can get involved.”