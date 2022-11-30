Leuchars, with a population of just over 3000, emerged fourth top in a study carried out by the website, NewCasinos, which specialises in helping people find and compare new casinos.

It analysed the last 12 months of Google Trends data to determine search interest levels in the top ten social media platforms in each local authority.

And one of Fife’s smallest towns came out tops in the Kingdom, and fourth highest in Scotland.

The survey produced some surprising results

The research claimed Stornoway was the most social media-obsessed area in Scotland, with high levels of interest in Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter.

It even beat Glasgow into second place - the city ranked highly for search interest among five top social media networks.

Balerno on the outskirts of Edinburgh was the third most social media-obsessed area in Scotland with Leuchars an likely fourth.

According to the website, research revealed that Reddit is the top search for the tow in Scotland. It also showed high levels of interest in Instagram, WhatsApp and LinkedIn.

The top ten featured Fauldhouse and Oldmeldrum ahead of Edinburgh in ninth.

A spokesperson for NewCasinos said: “Social media is a part of our daily lives. This data reveals which places in Scotland can’t get enough social media and the most popular apps in each area over the last year. Despite being one of the biggest social networks, Facebook didn’t appear as a top search for any area. Rather, apps such as TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp had the highest interest on Google search.”

