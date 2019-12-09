Fife town to get new £62,000 play park

A community in north east Fife is to get a new £62,000 play park.

The facility in Kingsbarns will be for the 50 children in the community.

The local community council has said that there are no other facilities in the area, and the current park has outlived its lifespan.

In a report to the North East area committee on Wednesday, Janice Laird, community manager wrote: “The re-designed play park will also include picnic tables and seating to encourage social interaction.”

The park will also be equipped with fully inclusive play structures.

Fife Councillors agreed to commit £6000 of the £62,000. Other funding comes from Kingsbarns Community Council who have raised £3125 through local fundraising and a £1000 donation from the Community Council. An application to Fife Environmental Trust has reached the final stages with a decision still to be made.

Kingsbarns Golf Club has made a £6,500 donation.

Pending applications include ones to the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, Ogilvie Homes and Cambo Estate.

At the meeting, Cllr Linda Holt said: “I strongly support this and it does fit within the play park strategy. The village only has the one play park.”

Cllr John Docherty echoed his support, adding: “It is important we have this as Kingsbarns is a very small village. I’d like to point out that it is going to be disabled friendly as well.”