Fife town’s cheapest property goes under hammer with £59,000 guide price

The one-bedroom flat in Strathmiglo is going up for sale by auction with a guide price of £59,000.

Being sold by property auctioneers, Auction House Scotland, the flat at 37 High Street is currently listed as the cheapest property for sale in the village, according to online property portal Rightmove.

The High Street flat sits within easy reach of the village’s local amenities.

The flat is up for auction

It includes an entrance hallway, bright and spacious living room, dining kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “With a guide price of under £60,000 and in a central location within the village, this flat could be a great purchase for first time buyers.

“Equally, landlords looking to add to their rental portfolio might be attracted to the potential annual rental income of £4,487.60 per year, according to Local Housing Allowance rates.”