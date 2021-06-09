The two food charities, which work together, need extra help over the summer months as the number of people and families suffering from food insecurity continues to rise steadily.

Lynn Smart, Glenrothes Foodbank manager, said: “It is an ideal opportunity for young people on a break from college or university who are at a loose end and looking to gain some work experience.

“We have many different roles available, so there should be something to suit everyone.

Glenrothes Foodbank manager Lynn Smart.

“Being restricted on the amount of people we can have in the building at any one time does mean there can be some heavy lifting involved.”

Leslie Community Pantry founder, Gayle Wilson. Pic: Chris Kleinman Photography.

The pantry is looking for volunteers Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 3pm and Tuesday 10am to 1pm.

Gayle Wilson, founder of Leslie Pantry, said: “With restrictions easing, some of our volunteers are starting to come off furlough and are returning to full-time work, or planning holidays now the world has opened back up - which is absolutely fantastic and has been a very long time coming.

“However, food insecurities are still high within Leslie, Glenrothes and the surrounding areas, so if you want to help make a difference and have a couple of hours to spare per week please get in touch.

If you would like to volunteer at either of the charities, please contact: Glenrothes Foodbank on 01592 631088 or Leslie Community Pantry on 07730 789255.

