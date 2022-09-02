Fife town's Explorer Scouts enjoy adventures in Orkney
Cupar Explorer Scouts brought the summer holidays to an adventurous close with a week long summer camp in Orkney.
Sixteen teenagers aged 14-17 and five adult volunteer leaders headed north where they enjoyed a range of activities including snorkelling amongst the wrecks of Scapa Flow, puffin spotting at the Brough of Birsay and an interactive falconry display.
The packed programme included visits to the world famous Neolithic sites at Maeshowe, Ring of Brodgar, Stones of Stenness and Skara Brae, while the Explorers were also lucky to get a tour of the Ness of Brodgar archaeological site.
The group visited the Old Man of Hoy, took a walk in Stromness and time was also spent in Kirkwall including a visit to St Magnus Cathedral.
In May, the Explorers helped fundraise for the trip with a sponsored climbing wall event in Cupar Scout Hall which replicated multiple ascents of the Old Man of Hoy.
Funding support also came from the University of St Andrews Local Community Fund while Fife Council community fund helped pay for the hoodies the Explorers wore on the trip.
While the emphasis of the trip was on fun, the Explorers also put team work, co-operation, diversity awareness and other skills for life into operation through the setting up and dismantling of their camp near Orphir.
Groups were also tasked with providing the catering each night.
The camp helped the Explorers learn about and celebrate Scotland’s history and heritage. By experiencing the unique landscapes and rich wildlife of Orkney, it also helped them gain a fuller appreciation of the importance of marine ecosystems.
Many of the Explorers are also Young Leaders volunteering with younger children within Scouting in the Cupar area.
They now have the opportunity to bring their experiences to younger sections, teaching them about Scottish history and environmental sustainability.