Fife town’s only dental practice to end NHS treatment for adults

Patients at a Fife town’s only dental practice have been told that treatment on the NHS is set to end.

The Dentalplus practice in Newport-onTay has sent out letters saying it will withdraw the service for adults from late November. Patients can either transfer their registration to one of its NHS vocational dentists or move to another practice.

Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife, said it was “another worrying sign of the overall state of NHS dentistry.”

The dentist at the practice told patients in a letter that he was ‘unable to continue to offer dental treatment within the frame of the National Health Service to the level I wish to provide.”

The dental practice will stop offering NHS treatment to adult patients before the end of the year (Pic: diegotoralabad/Pixabay)

It went on to say that the change will take effect for adult patients from November 26

Mr Rennie said: “While I appreciate this is a personal decision for the dentist at this practice it is another worrying sign of the overall state of NHS dentistry. I am concerned that despite the Scottish Government reforming the payment system for dentists in 2023 the fundamental problems of access to NHS dentistry haven’t been solved.

“Too many people find it impossible to register with an NHS practice. I hear from people who have been left with no option but to pay for private treatment or who travel long distances for check-ups. I will continue to raise these issues with ministers and press them to bring forward a comprehensive plan which reverses the erosion of NHS dentistry.”