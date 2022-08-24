Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which made a successful return to the village in 2021 after a 69-year absence, goes ahead on Sunday, September 11.

And it will be the last chance for the competitors to secure the points they need to lift the silverware.

The revived games have enjoyed huge support from the community, and will feature all the traditional Highland Games events.

Bowhill Highland Games will bring the curtain down in a summer of competition across Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place at Wallsgreen Park and gets underway at 10:00 with piping competitions, Highland dancing at 11:00am, and then the parade to the arena for a midday start.

The organising committee is looking forward to a packed day free from pandemic restrictions.

Don Campbell, chairman, said: “The very fact we were able to stage our games last year was fantastic, but we only had a few weeks to pull it together.

“The village got right behind it - a whole generation and more haven’t seen a Highland Games in Bowhill so it was fantastic to reign it back.

“This year we have athletes coming from Scotland and England, and have had enquiries from Canada and America.”

One of those transatlantic visitors has a special reason to see the games go ahead.

Marj Johnson (nee Wallace) is a stalwart of the Canadian Highland dancing scene for more than 30 years, but she was born in Bowhill.

Since moving to Canada at the age of five, she has held several executive level positions with the Calgary and Alberta Highland Dancing Associations.

Don said: “Marj is coming back to be part of the games - something she never thought she would see in her home town.”

With a strong line up of competitors and growing interest in the village, the organisers are putting the finishing touches to the event.

“We have a great committee which has worked so hard to pull everything together,” ” said Don.