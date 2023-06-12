Speed Of Sight is hosting a track day at the Driftland track in Lochgelly on Monday, June 19 - its first at the venue.

The charity is run by blind race car driver and multiple world Record holder, Mike Newman, BEM, and his co-founder John Galloway. Interested participants can have any disability, as the team is trained to help everyone in and out of the cars, which are specially designed and built – two racing cars and three all-terrain buggies – to allow people of all ages with disabilities to enjoy the excitement and thrill of driving.

The vehicles, named after Mike’s guide dogs, are specially designed with dual controls and twin steering wheels and the buggies are equipped with hand controls.

The special day is coming to the Fife track for the first time

Mike said: “We are thrilled to host another driving experience in Scotland, as we had our first one in this incredible part of the country last year, this is our first time hosting a track day at Driftland and we’re incredibly thankful to them for inviting us.

“We created this charity because we believe that no disability should get in the way of having the incredible experience of driving a car, which is why, when I was told I would not be able to because I have been blind since birth, I decided to become the fastest blind man – on land, water and in the air!”

Mike said he didn’t let disability stop him - and that approach changed his life.

“That’s what we are trying to bring to every person who has a disability and has been told they cannot do something that is so normal for everyone else,” he said. “We are trying to bring these driving experiences to as many people as possible, so it is brilliant that we have now brought our events to Scotland.

“Sometimes we have people who attend our track days who don’t realise that they’ll actually be able to drive the cars themselves, but when we get them in the seat and tell them how to use the pedals and steering wheel, their faces just light up and they get so excited – it really does amaze me that we’re able to provide that joy to people.”