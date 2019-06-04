Fife trade hub helps people of all ages learn new skills

When Davy Fleming returned to Buckhaven last year, the only job available to him was working two nights per week at a local petrol station.

The 64-year-old has decades of experience welding at yards for big companies like BiFab and RGC – but when it came to finding new work, employers looked at his age rather than his experience.

It was at this point that he heard about the Community Trade Hub in Buckhaven.

In a short space of time, the organisation, which teaches people in the area construction skills, has built a strong reputation for helping the area’s young people, many of whom have dropped out of school with little idea of what they want to do in the future.

When Davy heard about the course, he has told by a friend that he would be too old to join.

“I came in and spoke to the guys,” he said. “I was taken aback. To get an opportunity like this, to learn something like this, is fantastic. I would recommend this to everyone.”

Davy has now spent several days at the hub, around three to four hours per day, learning how to plaster.

He joined the hub wanting to learn skills that could help him with the house, but also put him in a better position if seeking a new job in the future.

However, Davy said it is still “frustrating” trying to get a job at his age.

“People won’t entertain me at my age,” he added. “It’s difficult to get a job now. I’m an able person. I’ve always worked and never sat on my backside. I want to work.

“But the prospects in the oil industry are quite limited. This could be a new opportunity for me.”

Kenny McAllister, one of the founding directors, praised Davy’s work ethic, noting that it had positive influence on the young people on the course.

He has made such a positive impression, that it could lead to more work in the future. Kenny said he hopes that, if things continue to go well, Davy could come in to help support the young members when they are learning how to plaster.

“Davy is a very skilled person,” Kenny added. “It’s sad that people in this community end up in these situations. There wasn’t a resource like this in the area until we set this up.”

The Community Trade Hub staff are now looking at other ways of helping people.

There are plans to set up DIY classes, teaching locals how to paint, plaster, decorate, and other basic skills, and classes just for women. Information about these will be on the hub’s website.

The hub is also looking for people who need help with their homes, such as fixing doors or painting fences, to contact them, to give the young people at the hub to work on projects, under the supervision of trained tradesmen.

There is also an appeal for retired tradespeople, who might be able to volunteer their time and teach skills, to get in touch.

School leavers who would like to take their first steps towards a trade career can contact the hub on 01592 308249.

More information about the hub, the work it does, and how to get in contact can be found at www.communitytradehub.co.uk.