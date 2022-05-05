Fife train station workers save colleague’s life after collapse on footbridge

The incident happened on the footbridge at Inverkeithing Station.

Lorna Bathgate and Charlie Algeo reacted immediately and used the station’s defibrillator with attempts to resuscitate their railway colleague.

Lorna, who works in the ticket office, and Charlie, a train dispatcher, were approached by members of public who noticed a customer had collapsed at the station.

Lorna quickly realised they were not breathing and immediately began to give CPR compressions while Charlie retrieved the station’s defibrillator.

While on the phone to emergency services, Lorna began to use the machine with attempts to resuscitate their colleague.

The pair then continued to give CPR compressions, with assistance from members of the public, until paramedics arrived.

Thankfully, the person was breathing again when the paramedics arrived - just 20 minutes after first collapsing - and is now recovering well with no signs of permanent damage.

David Lister, ScotRail safety, engineering and sustainability director, said: “What started as a normal day heading in to work for one person quickly turned into a horrible nightmare which, thankfully, has had a positive ending.

“In an emergency, a defibrillator can be the difference between life and death. It’s why we’ve made sure we have them at many of our busier stations across the country.”He added: “The railway is often described as a family, and while they may not have known at the time, Lorna and Charlie’s actions helped keep that railway family together.